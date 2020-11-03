Hollywood Studios Reportedly Not Eager To Work With Johnny Depp Anymore

Johnny Depp may have lost the battle, but the war between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard is far from over, with yet another chapter in the courtroom saga set to play out in the coming months as the bitter split continues. Next up is a defamation lawsuit that’s seen Depp and Heard counter-sue each other, while there’s every chance the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s team will launch an appeal after his libel case was dismissed.

As well as incurring millions of dollars in fees, Depp’s reputation and standing in Hollywood has taken a severe hit after the judge ruled that a British newspaper was well within its rights to call him a wife-beater. The 57 year-old has already suffered a downturn in fortunes from where he was a decade ago when he reigned as the highest-paid actor in the industry, but being dumped from his signature role as Jack Sparrow was just one of many setbacks.

The last few years have seen Depp star in a series of critical and commercial disappointments, and following the outcome of his latest venture into the courtroom observers believe his personal brand may be irrevocably tainted. Depp will soon be pitching up on the set of Fantastic Beasts 3 as villain Grindelwald, but there had already been backlash towards his initial casting, along with rumors that the studio might reduce his screentime in an effort to avoid further negative publicity.

Of course, you can never definitively count anyone out in a place as fickle as Hollywood, but Johnny Depp‘s star is most definitely on the wane and he faces an uphill battle to return to anything even approaching his former glories.