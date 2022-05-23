Content warning: this article discusses depicted violence against women.

A film at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival was so graphic that it reportedly led to multiple walkouts. Go on and take a bow, Julia Ducournau’s Titane.

Holy Spider is an Iranian drama by Iranian-Danish director Ali Abbasi. Hauntingly based on a real-life serial killer, it follows a local journalist as she investigates a series of female sex workers’ deaths in the religious city of Mashhad between 2000 and 2001.

The killer is reportedly revealed early in the film. He’s a war veteran and perceived as a “family man”, but he picks up women off the street and brutally strangles them as part of a “religious cleansing ritual”, according to Variety.

It’s a crime thriller critics are saying ends on a heavy comment about societal misogyny that stays with you long after you leave the cinema. The film reportedly shows these murders in explicit detail, each death a confronting reminder of the sheer hundreds of cases of femicide around the world that go underreported each day.

The film premiered at a screening in Cannes on the weekend to a rather mixed reception. Variety noted multiple people in the audience walked out during the film. Several critics on Twitter have questioned the need for a film to show such graphic and triggering displays of violence towards women.

Cannes critics are divided over whether it’s the third or the fourth luridly explicit strangulation of a woman in HOLY SPIDER that is way too fucking much — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) May 22, 2022

HOLY SPIDER: no ❤️ — Jack King @ Cánnés (@jackarking) May 22, 2022

Holy Spider – Holy shit this gets super fucked up. Nothing supernatural here it's a straightforward look at an Iranian serial killer that twists into a horrifyingly blunt look at how a movement begins supporting his murders of prostitutes. Whaatttt the hellllllllll. #Cannes2022 — Alex @ #Cannes2022 (@firstshowing) May 22, 2022

HOLY SPIDER is a loud and propulsive thriller that seems to wish to take the pulse of societal misogyny in Iran via its story about a serial killer of sex workers. I found its fetishism of violence, and its use of that violence to generate suspense, quite disgusting. #Cannes2022 — Caspar Salmon (@CasparSalmon) May 22, 2022

But others gave the film a seven-minute standing ovation and praised the message Abbasi tried to make.

CANNES FILM # 12 – HOLY SPIDER – Wow, came into this expecting a slow drama….i am now incredibly shook. This is a very fucked up film…one tht grabs you by the throat and never lets go. The first half was stronger than the second but man…what a brutal and excellent film #cannes pic.twitter.com/pWNFbchGOl — Jack Schenker @ CANNES 2022 (@YUNGOCUPOTIS) May 22, 2022

I just saw the best movie of #Cannes2022 so far. Ali Abbasi’s ‘Holy Spider’ could win the Palme d’Or, and it should — a terrifying serial killer movie that would make Fincher proud, with a final act that is the work of a cinematic master. — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 22, 2022

After the Cannes world premiere of fact-based serial prostitute killer drama "Holy Spider," filmmaker Ali Abbasi, who will never be able to show this frank indictment of religiously-sanctioned misogyny in Iran, said: "It's just a small piece of justice here being played out." — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) May 22, 2022

The first two-thirds of HOLY SPIDER had me questioning its purpose amid its robust craft, grisly atmospherics and debatably tension-milking violence. But the payoff — turning from criminal procedural to all-bets-off public morality war — is startling, and genuinely frightening. — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) May 22, 2022

Abbasi appeared to defend their film in a brief speech before the film played at the premiere. They said via Variety the film was meant to shed a light on the “huge injustice” of this case and the societal misogyny in Iranian society.

“In the past 20 years, I always thought of a huge injustice that has been against the real victims of this story. How even when people condemn this, they never mentioned those women. I feel that there is a little piece of justice here being played out tonight.”

A group of women interrupted the red carpet event for the film premiere to call for an end to femicide in France. They held up canisters of black smoke and a long banner listing the names of the 129 known women who were brutally murdered in France since the last Cannes Film Festival in July last year. But it’s worth noting it’s unclear whether the group were protesting the very real violence towards women depicted in Holy Spider or if they were using it as an opportunity to raise awareness of similar issues facing women in France.