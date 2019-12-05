Honey, I Shrunk The Kids Reboot Starring Josh Gad Now In Development

The Szalinski family is at it again. Disney is reportedly working on a reboot/belated sequel to classic 80s movie Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, with Mouse House favorite Josh Gad (Frozen 2) set to star. The film, simply titled Shrunk, will revolve around Nick Szalinski, the son of Rick Moranis’ Wayne from the first pic, who follows in his father’s footsteps and accidentally shrinks his kids with his wacky invention.

Based on a script from Todd Rosenberg, the studio is said to have originally planned to drop the movie on Disney Plus, but is suitably impressed with the material and wants to give it a theatrical release instead. Given this, they’re said to be in talks with original director Joe Johnston (Captain America: The First Avenger) to helm the picture, after initially considering other filmmakers.

Things seem to be going well for the project, then, though it’s still in the very early stages and has not been officially greenlit yet. But with a popular star like Gad and an established director like Johnston aboard, it’s surely a no-brainer for Disney to move forward with it.

Shrunk will be the fourth feature in the franchise, following the 1989 original, 1992’s Honey, I Blew Up The Kid – in which the Szalinskis’ toddler grows to Godzilla size – and 1997’s direct-to-video Honey, I Shrunk Ourselves – in which the parents are the ones to go minuscule. A live-action TV series also aired on Disney Channel from 1997-2000. Johnston wasn’t involved with any of those follow-ups though, so hopefully getting him back on board will help recapture the magic of the first one.

Unfortunately, we don’t know too much more about what the Mouse House has planned for us just yet, but tell us, do you have any interest in journeying back to the Szalinski’s backyard for this Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.