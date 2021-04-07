Horizon Zero Dawn Movie Reportedly In The Works

Sony is set to continue the expansion of its various PlayStation IPs into cinema, it would seem.

According to a new report by Giant Freakin Robot, first-party developer Guerilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn is next in line to get the live-action treatment, with the hope being that a movie based on hero Aloy will prove to be as successful on the big screen as the property has been in the gaming sphere. The outlet claims to have learned from a trusted and anonymous source that the 31st century tale is joining other exclusive licenses such as FromSoftware’s cult favorite Demon’s Souls as getting a big budget adaptation, with more potentially on the way.

Unfortunately, there’s absolutely no way to verify this rumor, as neither has been confirmed by official sources, and the aforementioned site is either unwilling or unable to provide any concrete details beyond a conveniently vague “it’s happening.” What is known, however, is that Sony has steadily ramped up production of films and TV shows based on popular PlayStation properties, so at the very least, there exists a precedent for this sort of thing.

Again, we’d recommend taking all of the above with a massive pinch of salt, but if the leaks do prove true, it’s likely that we won’t hear anything concrete at least until the Japanese tech giant is able to gauge the success of projects known to be coming soon. Those are, of course, a feature-length action flick and slow burn TV series based on Naughty Dog’s Uncharted and The Last of Us respectively, the former of which is due to open in theaters next year and sees Tom Holland cast as central protagonist and treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Mark Wahlberg will co-star as Drake’s friend and mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan in a tale being billed as an origin story, of sorts.

As for The Last Of Us, premium US network HBO is handling this one, though has shared little about what it will entail. We expect to hear more on that front, as well as Horizon Zero Dawn‘s supposed quest to reach the box office – assuming such a thing is even true – in the months ahead, so stay tuned.