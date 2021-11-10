Horror Fan Theory Explains How Halloween, Psycho And Silence Of The Lambs Could Take Place In The Same Universe

A new horror fan theory is circulating the internet that would make for an intriguing franchise of films, or perhaps series, if only what would sure to be a thorny rights issue battle could allow it.

The theory in question, which is equal parts franchise pitch and legitimate speculation, comes to us from none other than James Rolfe, AKA The Angry Video Game Nerd.

During his recent Cinemassacre Podcast with Corrupt-R musician Marc Miller, who is also Rolfe’s guitar teacher, Rolfe explained his pitch for a Halloween sequel that would converge the world of the original 1978 John Carpenter film with that of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho and Jonathan Demme’s Silence of the Lambs, the iconic film featuring the creepy cannibal psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins).

The convergence of those franchises may sound like a stretch at first, but once you hear Rolfe explain how Psycho and Halloween have an inexplicable character link, it becomes all the more intriguing.

“There’s this fan theory that the character Sam Loomis in Psycho [played by John Gavin] is the same Sam Loomis in Halloween [played by Donald Pleasence],” Rolfe said.

He went on to explain that the theory goes, after his experience with Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), Loomis devoted his life to understanding criminal psychology. Rolfe joked that “he would’ve had to go to the U.K. or something to develop a British accent,” with Miller quipping he perhaps “studied at Oxford.”

Rolfe acknowledged there’s an obvious problem with the theory, but that it’s so fun “you want to make it work.”

“Basically what I’m proposing is a universe where Norman Bates and Michael Myers co-exist,” he said.

Rolfe went on to say that Loomis would fulfill something of a Nick Fury type role in the films, similar to Samuel L. Jackson’s character interconnecting each franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Loomis is at the center of all this. He has to talk to Norman to try to understand Michael,” Rolfe said. “When Loomis is at the university studying for his degree in criminal psychology, one of his colleagues is Mr. Lecter.”

Would this be a horror franchise you’d like to see? Leave it in the comments below.