Horror Fans Are Gushing Over This Patrick Stewart Box Office Flop

A punk rock band gets trapped in the green room of a music venue on a Neo-Nazi compound and has to fight its way out to survive. If that sounds like the perfect premise for a horror-thriller for you, then it’s time to check out Green Room. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier, Green Room is one of the tensest movie-watching experiences to come out in the last decade.

Fresh off of the critically acclaimed Blue Ruin, Saulnier became a hot name in the indie world and was swooped up by A24 for his next project. Green Room opened to widespread critical acclaim and is still sitting at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the acclaim and great premise, the film was a total flop at the box office, making only $3.8 million against a $5 million budget.

Green Room was quickly forgotten but could start making a bit of a resurgence. On Reddit, fans are coming out and stating their reverence for the film.

One of the biggest selling points of the movie was Patrick Stewart’s villainous turn as Darcy Banker, the leader of the Neo-Nazi group. It was a bold performance by one of the world’s great actors.

The film also stars Anton Yelchin in one of his last great roles before his tragic death in 2016.

With Halloween season in full swing, now is a perfect time to watch Green Room.