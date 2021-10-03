Horror Fans Are Sharing The Movies “Everyone Should Watch Once”

It’s October, so many folks are looking for classic horror content to get them in the spooky season spirit. But what are those horror movies that everyone should see at least once in their lifetimes? That’s what fans have been debating on Reddit this weekend. Posting on the r/horror subreddit, u/Feelingofsunday asked people to give them some recommendations for horrors they need to watch.

“I’m having a difficult time finding horror movies that I haven’t seen yet,” they wrote. “I usually end up watching the same movies over and over, so I was wondering if you guys have some movies that you feel everybody should watch at least once?”

The responses came in thick and fast, with the comments full of suggestions covering bonafide classics of the genre as well as those that are unfairly underrated. For starters, one popular choice was George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead, the original zombie movie.

Two of the best horror comedies of the 1980s were also suggested as must-sees – An American Werewolf in London and vampire flick The Lost Boy.

Wes Craven’s original A Nightmare on Elm Street was labelled as a film that everyone should catch at least once.

Though it’s had two inferior remakes in recent years, 1974’s Black Christmas is still yet to be beaten.

A less obvious suggestion is Cube, a 1997 sci-fi horror following some unlucky individuals who get trapped in a giant cube rigged up with lethal traps.

If you’ve only seen the ridiculous Nicolas Cage remake, do yourself a favor and check out 1973’s original The Wicker Man, a masterclass of chilling British horror.

For those who enjoyed American Werewolf and Lost Boys and want more 80s horror comedy, there’s always the brilliant Fright Night.

And who can forget John Carpenter’s The Thing? A rare remake that arguably surpasses the original.

For something more psychological, check out Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho or demonic thriller Rosemary’s Baby.

Last but not least, there’s another underrated option – psychedelic psychological horror Mandy, featuring our old pal Nicolas Cage in one of his more acclaimed performances.

