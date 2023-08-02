Horror fans can get their fix of ‘Saw’ from a new streaming home this August

It’s an almost spooky season, and there’s no film franchise quite as unnerving as that of Saw, a series of movies that take the game of life and put a very literal spin on it.

A sadistic killer named Jigsaw, also known as John Kramer, has a knack for taking people out of the mundane routines they take advantage of and ensuring that they’re faced with a terrifying prospect — outsmarting a system designed to kill them or meeting an unfathomable and torturous demise. The next installment in the franchise will soon hit theaters in the form of Saw X, highlighting Jigsaw’s “most personal game,” but you might want to know where you can watch the other films before diving in.

A new streaming platform is allowing the Saw movies to call it home, and fans can now get their Jigsaw fix thanks to Prime Video.

How You Play The Cards You’re Dealt Is All That Matters

Prime Video took the aforementioned Saw quote seriously, as it added almost the entire film franchise to its streaming platform just in time for a spooky season, as reported by ComicBook.com. Jigsaw was already available on the service, so as it stands, seven of nine movies featuring everyone’s favorite (and most hated) clown puppet are now waiting for unassuming audiences everywhere to watch them.

While all of the Saw movies highlight a dying man’s wish, the premise of Saw X promises that we’ll see the man behind the clown in a new light very soon:

“John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps”

Saw X hits theaters on Sep. 29, so get prepared to play a game of life or death.