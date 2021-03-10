Horror Fans Freaking Out Over Rob Zombie’s Munsters Movie

Horror fans got some unexpected but intriguing news today, as it was reported that Rob Zombie has been hired to reboot The Munsters for Universal, with the 3 From Hell director set to make a movie based on the beloved 60s sitcom about the monster mash-up family.

Wife and regular leading lady Sheri Moon Zombie is believed to be playing vampire matriarch Lily, while Jeff Daniel Phillips – another of the filmmaker’s frequent collaborators – is on board as Herman, the Frankenstein’s Monster-alike father of the clan. Cassandra Peterson AKA Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, meanwhile, is likewise expected to be part of the cast.

Obviously, this is pretty wild news, and the announcement that Zombie – known for his bloody, vulgar, no-holds-barred R-rated pictures – is helming a reboot of a kooky but ultimately wholesome old sitcom is blowing up on social media. After all, nobody had this headline on their 2021 bingo card…

Did anyone have on their bingo card Rob Zombie directs a The Munsters movie? https://t.co/FA5CypBt0w — Niklander:2021 is here so relax (@niklander2) March 10, 2021

But it is making the year look a little brighter.

Rob Zombie is making a Munsters reboot. 2021 is looking up. — Cedar Waxwing (@TheCedarWaxwing) March 10, 2021

Unexpected, but we’re OK with this.

Rob Zombie is doing a Munsters movie? I’m ok with this. — 🧟‍♂️Josh The Horror Guy🧟‍♂️ (@GodOfGore13) March 10, 2021

It’s not that unpopular an opinion.

In what’s sure to be an unpopular opinion, I’m all for thishttps://t.co/L0Y3fle83y — nesto (@nestoPROD) March 10, 2021

On the other hand, a lot of folks don’t think Zombie is the best fit for the Munsters for obvious reasons.

Rob Zombie directing 'The Munsters'? Nope, not the move. I like Rob, but he doesn't feel right for this. — Michael™ Agent Of SHIELD (Level 7) (@SecretAvenger22) March 10, 2021

As long as Herman keeps it clean, then it’s a deal.

Hmmmmm. Well, as long as he doesn’t have Herman say four letter words every other word, then I’ll be open to the idea. https://t.co/23rxPeHFV8 — Ian McAndrew (@AstoryintheEnd) March 10, 2021

Some are cautiously optimistic.

I LOVED The Munsters as a kid so I'm very excited. As for Rob Zombie… I mean, the style of his films doesn't really fit here. BUT, Eli Roth of all people made a family film recently, and Zombie's reverence for all things horror and Halloween makes me hopeful. https://t.co/apl7WROyir — Psycane (@PsycaneLovesYou) March 10, 2021

First we learned Tim Burton is reviving The Addams Family for Netflix, and now this.

Tim Burton doing Wednesday Addams, Rob Zombie doing The Munsters – I like dis 🖤☠️🎶l https://t.co/EiSs7c5mJa — END: the DJ (@ENDtheDJ) March 10, 2021

A reason to survive 2021.

Apparently, Rob Zombie is going to write and direct a Munsters movie, so I guess I'm just going to have to survive absolutely everything the world throws at me for the next couple of years because I am going to see this movie. — Kimble (@kwick22a) March 10, 2021

The Munsters originally ran on CBS for 70 episodes between 1964-1966. In 2012, Hannibal‘s Bryan Fuller attempted to relaunch it with his comedy-drama Mockingbird Lane, but the pilot didn’t get picked up. Seth Meyers, meanwhile, was said to be working on his own reboot in 2017, but that clearly came to nothing. Zombie might seem like a left-field choice to be the one to finally bring the clan back to screens, but fans of his music will know that he’s actually obsessed with the classic show.

Do you like the sounds of Rob Zombie’s The Munsters, though? You know where to leave your thoughts.