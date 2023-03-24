Horror fans hope exciting casting news means an upcoming sequel can live up to the ‘scariest movie of all time’

One of the brightest snippets of information for the horror realm this week has revolved around the recent announcement of David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist sequel, adding a brand-new cast member. Of course, the pulse-pounding sequel would be absolutely nonsensical if a particular OG veteran wasn’t added into the mix and utilized to help confront the demonic dimension — and that would be acclaimed actress Linda Blair.

In the aftermath of Above the Line confirming the official announcement, horror diehards over on Reddit were quick to express their own personal opinions on the subject — with a vast majority of commenters remaining hopeful that the upcoming sequel will match the same success and hype as William Friedkin’s 1973 classic.

Image via Universal

One user insisted that for the time being, they’ll be staying “cautiously optimistic,” though the casting of both Ellen Burstyn AND Linda Blair is definitely pushing the project toward a positive light.

Flash forward 50 years after the original was released, and horror fanatics are still mesmerized and in complete awe of Pazuzu — the infamous demon which possessed Regan’s (Blair) body and served as the antagonist of the ‘73 feature. So the potential to completely terrify audiences is still right there on the table.

On that same note, a fair portion of users were hesitant to put all of their faith in the upcoming sequel — seeing as David Gordon Green left a bad taste in the community’s mouth with Halloween Ends. But with the horror flick releasing on an actual Friday the 13th and the massive hype that The Exorcist franchise has enjoyed over the years, perhaps we truly are about to witness a modern-day masterpiece.

The Exorcist sequel arrives in theaters on Oct. 13.