Horror fans defend ‘The Exorcist’ from haters

Any list of the top horror movies of all time will probably include one of the all-time greats: The Exorcist. Because, or perhaps in spite of, this information, there are a number of people out there who simply think it’s a terrible movie.

Whether or not you agree with this seemingly unearned take doesn’t really matter to horror fans on the subreddit r/horror, who rushed to defend the movie after a user tried to excoriate it by calling it “just rubbish.”

“I tried watching the exorcist the other day and it was so bad that I thought I’d gotten the wrong movie, that it was some cheap knockoff, but no, it was the real thing. How is it possible that everyone said that it was ‘the first good horror’ and the ‘scariest movie of all time for a while’ when it was just rubbish?”

The most cogent take on this misguided post comes from user cycleguychopperguy, who points out that the movie came out quite a while ago.

“It’s a great movie but remember it’s also damn near 50 years old. Shocking stuff for that time and still has great practical effects.”

There were some obvious angry responses but the measured ones make some great points, like Groundbreaking_Pea61, who admitted they don’t like the film but can appreciate its mastery of the genre.

“It’s a product of the time ,when it came out no one had never seen anything like it before and it is still considered one of the best horror movies ever . You have to take notice what makes it some scary is is centred around a child and the aftermath on what happened to girl was terrifying she had to have bodyguards cause people threatened her life. If the movie didn’t scare scare you that’s fine ,butif you think is trash then you absolutely have no idea about how groundbreaking this movie was when it was released. I absolutely hate this movie but i think movie is a cinematic masterpiec.e”

Here’s one of the more combative responses courtesy of dudewheresmycarbs_, who probably thinks all the haters need exorcisms: “It’s amazing. You are either a troll or just stupid and have bad taste.”

User sekhenet took a different approach.

It was an excellent horror movie for its time. It was very tense, had a unique soundscape, was extremely blasphemous at that time and the medical gore was very realistic. All those things were innovative and scary in the early ’70’s. Most people who love the movie now, can judge its quality relative to its age. Also, the acting and directing is really good.

The thread is unsurprisingly full of vitriol for OP but also home to some weirdly common sense-laden takes too, like this one from crystalizemecaptain.

“Because opinions can have majorities and minorities, and often the majority opinion is considered a consensus,” they said.

There was also exasperation, like this comment from januspampphleteer: “Why do I bother turning on the internet at this point.”

Yes! I think we all feel that way at some point or another.