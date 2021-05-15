Home / movies

Horror Fans Are Loving The New Saw Movie

The Saw franchise began to run out of steam many years ago, but all that any major horror property really needs is a fresh coat of paint and it’s ready to capture the public’s imagination once more, as we’ve seen time and time again as virtually any brand with name recognition finds itself reinvented and updated.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is an entirely different proposition, though. For one thing, it stars Chris Rock, who doesn’t tackle too many dramatic roles. Not to mention that he also developed the story and is an executive producer on the pic. That alone is enough to pique the curiosity of many.

But then you also have Samuel L. Jackson in the cast, while returning director Darren Lynn Bousman has been hyping the film up as a bold reinvention for a tiring series. And now that it’s here, it seems that he was right. While reviews have admittedly been a bit mixed, the fans seem to be loving it, as you can see from the reactions below.

All things considered, it certainly looks like Spiral is the shot in the arm that the franchise has been crying out for and while it likely won’t hit the same box office heights as some of the previous entries given the current global pandemic, the early buzz points to it being successful enough to justify more to come from the franchise. In fact, development on Saw X is apparently already underway.

But tell us, have you checked out Spiral: From the Book of Saw yet? If so, what did you think of it? Let us know in the usual place down below.

