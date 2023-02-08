Home / movies

Horror fans over-confidently name the movies they’d survive with 100 percent certainty

via Universal Pictures

In a horror movie, sometimes, there’s nothing anyone can do to avoid their untimely demise. The murderer is too smart, the monster is too powerful, and the demon just can’t be killed. Other times though, dying a horrible death could have been avoided outright if only the characters on screen were a bit… smarter.

It’s true that if anyone got too wise, there wouldn’t be much of a story in the first place. After all, watching people slowly get picked off over the course of a 90 minute movie is pretty darn fun. Our collective enjoyment still hasn’t stopped horror fans from debating an age old question of survival, and we have Reddit to thank for that.

Which movie could you 100% survive? from horror

Plenty of genre lovers have filled the comment section of this posting, and there’s really no arguing with the logic on display.

Comment from discussion _MothMan’s comment from discussion "Which movie could you 100% survive?".

Jaws is a no-brainer. Go for a hike, get takeout, sit at home and binge Netflix for all we care — just don’t go to the beach. It’s really that simple. In this classic Spielberg picture, water is the enemy, and it must be avoided at all cost. We wouldn’t even dip a toe in the bathtub if there was a killer shark on the prowl.

Comment from discussion harvestmanners’s comment from discussion "Which movie could you 100% survive?".

Now this is an interesting one. It Follows exists as a satirical allegory, following the pitfalls and anxiety that come along with sexually transmitted diseases and infections. The only problem with the film’s premise is that if you don’t really do the dirty, you’re totally fine. So if you’d rather read a good book, or practice calligraphy — then no problem. “It” won’t be following you anywhere.

Comment from discussion TheChainLink2’s comment from discussion "Which movie could you 100% survive?".

When a murderer is afoot, sometimes ignorance is bliss. Stay put, get drunk, live to see another day.

Here’s a few others that make perfect sense.

Comment from discussion Beetlejuice3xx’s comment from discussion "Which movie could you 100% survive?".
Comment from discussion amazing_rando’s comment from discussion "Which movie could you 100% survive?".
Comment from discussion dgtssc’s comment from discussion "Which movie could you 100% survive?".

Leave it to the internet to create a guidebook for how we all can make it out of any sort of scary situation. In the end, survival in a horror movie is all about brain power. As one user puts it, solutions are all around us.

Comment from discussion Over-Can-8413’s comment from discussion "Which movie could you 100% survive?".

We couldn’t agree more, but thankfully, horror isn’t going to change. It’s fun to think about, but what’s more fun is watching a bunch of dummies make the wrong decisions — so even if we might survive, thank goodness some ill-fated characters never will.