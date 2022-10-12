Horror fans praise a wildly unpredictable streaming exclusive nobody has seen

Loving couples in horror movies are a dying breed for the most part, and a new film in the genre which has gone under the radar is currently giving audiences significant food for thought.

Bought at an auction by Paramount following an extensive studio bidding war, Significant Other finally made its way to Paramount Plus in Oct. 2022 to very little fanfare, and audiences are just now discovering this underrated and under-acknowledged hit. Starring The Office’s Jake Lacy and frequent indie horror star Maika Monroe, it’s finally getting some recognition.

The responses to the thread discussing it have been glowing, with plenty of praise for the performances from its two actors, as well as its creeping ambience. It’s a rare sight to see an original story in Hollywood, with nearly everything based off something else.

A slow burn flick focused on its characters, the more intense horror insanity comes later on in the film after audiences have gotten to know the stars. Significant Other looks to be following in the same vein as the much-venerated Netflix original The Ritual, which was set deep in the Swedish forest.

A twisty-turvy story, it features an incredibly interesting twist which you will absolutely not see coming. As far as the plot goes, all you need to know is a couple go backpacking as they experience some relationship issues in the Pacific Northwest. From there onwards, the otherworldly descends upon them.

Monroe is also starring in the streaming exclusive horror movie Watcher, as 2022 looks to be a breakout year for the 29 year-old actress. Audiences can watch her performance in Significant Other exclusively from Paramount Plus.