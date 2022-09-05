Horror fans ready their go-to splatterfest favorites ahead of Halloween

The horror genre’s golden hour is coming ever closer, and the fans have already picked out which series they’ll be marathoning during the spookiest time of the year.

Halloween will see a cavalcade of new spooked-up releases, but it’s about the home entertainment with the genre’s fans planning out which franchises they’ll be giving their eyes and ears over October. With some iconic franchises out there, here are the internet’s go-to favorites.

The original poster highlights some genre classics, with Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead trilogy, Scream, and Fright Night, but the commenters are more than happy to list even more banger flicks. Another trendsetter film series was mentioned early on, with John Romero’s Living Dead series which boasts some big hits.

The spooky kid franchise Insidious also got some love, with the trilogy finally getting a bit of tender love and care online.

Freddy and Jason also top the genre for many, with Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th respectively trailblazers for horror, and also for the trend of increasingly ridiculous sequels.

Saw was a surprise hit when it came out, with it also launching a strong career for its co-director James Wan. If you’re into hardcore gore and cringe-inducing traps, it’s perfect for your Halloween.

You can hardly talk about Halloween without talking about John Carpenter’s Halloween. While the rule of thumb is that every even numbered film is bad, there’s still some terrific stuff. Do not ever sleep on Halloween 3: Season of the Witch.

Halloween is set for its “final” movie in cinemas in October, with Halloween Ends premiering Oct. 14.