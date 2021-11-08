Horror Fans Recall The Scariest Moments They Can’t Shake

Halloween may be behind us now, but horror fans still can’t shake some of the scariest moments from their favorite movies.

With the hashtag #StillScaredDammit (sic) trending on Twitter Monday, fans of the horror genre were asked to share one image from a movie scene that made them shudder with fear as a kid.

Show ONE image from a horror movie that scared the hell out of you as a kid.



Please use hashtag#StillScaredDammit — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) November 8, 2021

Let’s go ahead and set this trip to “Avoid Highways” on the GPS, shall we?

I'mma be real, this movie is one of like 5 reasons why I can't drive without having an anxiety attack. #StillScaredDammit pic.twitter.com/qFx0aKLjeD — Jeff Bennett (@ofgustoart) November 8, 2021

There’s no shame in admitting it: the scariest show on Cartoon Network broadcast during the day.

not a movie, but this damn episode from courage the cowardly dog scared the fuck out of me as a kid 😭😭😭#StillScaredDammit pic.twitter.com/Bu6oFxPdf7 — liv | saw eternals! (@grimeskywalkers) November 8, 2021

They should’ve warned us better that Pee Wee’s Big Adventure was, in fact, a Tim Burton film.

Large Marge still gives me the willies #StillScaredDammit pic.twitter.com/Bai4bmpQco — JOADAMC (@JOADAMC) November 8, 2021

This is scarier than that failed reboot.

This scene in The Mummy messed me up. Was terrifiedof those beetles #StillScaredDammit pic.twitter.com/MoxCidL10x — SladesSpades (@SladesSpades) November 8, 2021

I just wanted to see some cute hobbitses, YEESH.

File Dumbo under horror for this one scene, please.

This shit will still put me in edge. What a bop song tho… #StillScaredDammit pic.twitter.com/nFaXUErzN6 — =-=-=-=-=-=-=-= (@Hezderr) November 8, 2021

I’m speechless.

Oh so subliminal messaging, that’s how that face winded up in my brain?

The exorcist was a phenomenal movie but every now and again I still think about the stills of Pazuzu that they show for a split second periodically throughout the movie and just get the heebie jeebies. #StillScaredDammit pic.twitter.com/3GmZOUX2t4 — 💖Celery💚 (@CeleREDUX) November 8, 2021

We’re all the bent neck lady.

Didnt scare me as a kid but as a grown ass adult.



Waking up to the bent neck lady from Haunting of Hill House just standing there staring at me would simply make my heart stop. #StillScaredDammit pic.twitter.com/c56FQC7UvA — 83% of Brewers Tw/tter (@FansIrrational) November 8, 2021

The climax of this movie needs to stop haunting my dreams.

#StillScaredDammit Not really a horror movie but the freaking shoe in dip scene from Who Framed Roger Rabbit still gets me to this day at times. The fact that they didnt even bother to off screen the whole thing makes it even more terrifying pic.twitter.com/nkSrrj9vkL — Wolfgabe the Third (@TheWolfgabe) November 8, 2021

We see you, Darth Maul-looking demon, but that ain’t you’re boy Obi-Wan.

#StillScaredDammit this scene terrified me as a kid, and when I rewatched the movie recently it still got me. https://t.co/lv5aOS5cBj pic.twitter.com/Thwd7mBMnj — Byrdman (@ByrdmanwithaY) November 8, 2021

A reminder to bring holy water to your nights on the town.

my brother told me to watch v/h/s when i was in middle school #StillScaredDammit pic.twitter.com/nvM5KFJZpB — ur moms personal masseuse 🤭 (@jessicajo719) November 8, 2021

M. Night Shyamalan sure knew how to bring the scares back then.

This scene from Signs lives rent free in my brain #StillScaredDammit pic.twitter.com/Yiviaoc6CG — Breaking Narratives (@MoogsieB) November 8, 2021

Tim Curry holds up, but both versions of Pennywise are pants-wettingly creepy.

#StillScaredDammit

I think they did much better on the new version of It but the old one was still scary as a kid. pic.twitter.com/lUF7SFSIMI — 𝓛𝓾𝓵𝔃§𝔀𝓪𝓰 (@Lulz5wag) November 8, 2021

There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.

Yikes, just yikes.

The old bathtub lady in Room 237 #StillScaredDammit pic.twitter.com/2FNHSIBXr2 — Brian K Myers #TransRightsAreHumanRights (@fluffyman85) November 8, 2021

The Exorcist III deserves recognition.

This was neither the first, nor best, nor scariest horror scene I ever saw.



But it has never left me. No music. You're just staring down this hospital hallway for long tense minutes. Nothing much is happening, and you get so focused on the watching, until…#StillScaredDammit pic.twitter.com/0ERQfGH5sq — Ken (@fulldamage) November 8, 2021

This scene is still ringing in my head.

