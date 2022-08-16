Horror fans search for the most visually pleasing movie in the genre

Although many people don’t think of horror as visually pleasing, true horror fans know better and are selecting the best eye candy in the genre.

“What movies are best to look at, be it with good cinematography and colors,” wrote Dozinggreen66 in r/horror along with the examples Suspiria and Mandy, the former an ornate supernatural horror flick released in 1977 and rebooted in 2018 and the latter a recent Nicolas Cage-led psychedelic action-horror. They also cited 1964’s Blood and Black Lace and “old universal movies” for their “good set designs.”

Out of over 300 responses and counting, the highest-upvoted selection is It Follows, a 2014 sexual horror film that AggravatingFruit4720 called “a very pretty movie.”

“The cinematography blows me away every single time,” added idletalker. “Every shot is stunning and there are some really great techniques utilized all over.” Other Redditors supplied similar sentiments.

User jaembers chose The Witch, Sunshine, and Annihilation, all of which have been heavily praised. “[Annihilation and The Witch are] pretty in different ways,” wrote AjaxTheClown, “but definitely both very aesthetically pleasing.” User psuedo_cineast stated that Sunshine is “very creatively filmed with amazing photography.”

A different Redditor, avatarkai, shouted out an entire studio, A24, which is responsible for such beautiful blood-curdlers as High Life, Hereditary, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Midsommar, The Lighthouse, Under the Skin, Climax, Green Room, In Fabric, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and the aforementioned The Witch.

We can’t argue with those picks. A24 produces aesthetically A+ horror.