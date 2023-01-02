When it comes to horror content, the characters who appear in it do not always make the smartest decisions or behave in the best ways. We yell at the screens, hope for retcons, and today one in the found footage space still grinds the gears of fans deeply.

The above new post on Reddit revisits the 2007 phenomenon and several in the replies agree with the original poster’s assertion. For one, even the comedic criticism of the film has weight and you can question if it is really about a terribly bad marriage.

Other comments say he pales in comparison to characters who drag down other entries in the franchise. They add that there is an abundance of irrational decision-making in the series, and someone else says given his decisions, there is no way Micah could be successful at day trading — the job the movie hints he has — and another suggests that had he survived, his future would be bleak.

The thread goes on to debate which films later on in the series actually have merit and one user admits they usually root for the demonic entities against the human beings given how asinine their behaviors are. Another poster points out that discussing horror films always makes them lose faith in humanity more broadly as, there are apparently people out there who believe that what is on the screen is real.

Thankfully, both Micah and demons are not. However, the Paranormal Activity franchise continues and is nearing Amityville levels of schlock with its run. As of this story’s filing, there have been eight movies developed in the series and only the first three have received positive reviews. As well, producer Jason Blum has said there has been enough already, at least with him involved. For now, the next film in the franchise, dubbed Paranormal Activity: The Other Side, is slated for a release at some point this year. It has been described as an “action-horror” and will take place in the 1990s in Katie and Kristi’s childhood home before it burned.