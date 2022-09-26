Horror stans dip into the past to dig up the cheesiest deep cuts the 1980s had to offer

The heyday of horror might be back amongst us thanks to some stellar new releases in 2022, but dread enthusiasts are reliving the 1980s in a search for the best and cheesiest films from the decade.

Punctuating the decade were the births of multiple franchises still going strong today like The Evil Dead and A Nightmare on Elm Street, but a lovingly bizarre underbelly was born with home video. Terrible creature-features and trashy B-horror films made their way onto VHS and Laserdisc, with cheap thrills entertaining a decade of audiences.

Forty years on, fans are discussing the best of the cheese-laden era of films, with some true gems in the mixer.

Return to Horror High was part of a small wave of films in the genre which involved shooting your movie in an abandoned school during summer break, and trying to find the oldest looking actors you can to play teenagers. The true horror was seeing a 45 year-old man in a school uniform like in Return to Horror High.

If you’re terrified of going to the shopping center, Chopping Mall will be highly scary to you. The ridiculously campy film sees a robotic security officer guard a large futuristic shopping center as he explodes several heads in beautifully bloody fashion. Popularized after featuring on RedLetterMedia’s Best of the Worst, it’s well-worth a watch

Night of the Demons sees an over-the-top seductress begin a reign of unspeakable horrors upon the world, all while looking like a Halloween costume come to life. Featuring the iconic line “how about an orgy”, this horror comedy will keep you laughing between terrors.

A terrific long list was posted by another user, highlighting the knowingly terrible films produced by Troma Entertainment such as The Toxic Avenger and the many subsequent sequels. Slumber Party Massacre by the way is exactly what it says on its tin, so don’t be surprised.

Even further sleazy-and-cheesy films were suggested, and yes, Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death is actually a real movie. What a title.

What’s been a big year for horror is still far from over, with behemoth releases still to come such as Halloween Ends, which is due out Oct. 14.