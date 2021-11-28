‘House of Gucci’ scores best opening weekend for a drama since 2019

We’ve been quick to laud the resurgent box office after a year and a half in the doldrums, with October the most lucrative month the industry had enjoyed since January 2020, with business tracking just 4% behind pre-pandemic levels.

While that’s an encouraging statistic, over 75% of that total was driven entirely by just four movies; Venom: Let There Be Carnage, No Time to Die, Halloween Kills and Dune. Every single title to win big this year has been a franchise blockbuster of some description, with straightforward dramas and features geared towards older demographics being left in the dust.

However, despite his assertions that millennials were to blame for The Last Duel bombing hard, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci has landed the highest opening weekend for a drama since Greta Gerwig’s Little Women hit theaters in December 2019, after the fashionista murder mystery roped in $14.2 million over the three-day weekend, and $21.8 million across the five-day holiday.

That’s a massive win for both Scott and House of Gucci, especially when previous films including Denzel Washington’s The Little Things, Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, Hugh Jackman’s Reminiscence and Will Smith’s King Richard all flopped despite boasting an abundance of star power and name value.