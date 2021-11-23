Ridley Scott gave his take on why his latest medieval action flick The Last Duel failed to perform at the box office this past fall on a new episode Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. If you are currently reading this on your smart device he thinks you are the problem, attributing its failure to “audiences who were bought up on cellphones”.

As you’d expect, the internet’s cinephiles were dismissive of Scott with many explaining their criticism of the film and others mocking him for his outlandish claims. Alongside this controversy, many moviegoers brought up other films of a similar tone that had performed well this year, including The Green Knight.

In terms of critical reception, The Green Knight performed slightly better with an 89 percent Rotten Tomatoes score while The Last Duel only garnered 85. Audience reviews would tell a different story with Scott’s film, sitting at 81 perfect percent while David Lowery’s The Green Knight has 50.

The Last Duel only earned $27 million of its $100 million budget when it arrived in theaters. The Green Knight made its budget back in its theatrical run, however, it was substantially lower than the cost of Scott’s latest film.

Despite this, fans chimed in to the discussion on social media defending The Green Knight and throwing shade at Scott’s claims.

Ridley, I love you, but stop blaming audiences because you made a film people didn't want to see. The Green Knight was made at a sixth of the budget of The Last Duel and has made twice as much at the box office. https://t.co/5oEVgF67hc — ethelred (@aethelred) November 22, 2021

Or, you know, a piss-poor marketing campaign and hesitancy to go to theater? I was actually surprised when it was released because I thought it was coming out at a later date. Plus, I don't know, a French setting with American accents? Also, The Green Knight exists. #TheLastDuel https://t.co/WZRA88ybnz — WilT, MA (@WitAndWiticism) November 22, 2021

Idk shit about this movie but the Green Knight doubled in the box office for a reason…. it has nothing to do with millennials lmao https://t.co/nHKVGhbmMT — pompytt || comms closed (@pompytt) November 22, 2021

In comparison, The Green Knight cost $15m and made $19m. Last Duel cost $100m and made $27m. Don't try to tell me there isn't a market for this kinda movie anymore with the 'cellphone' generation. Maybe Mr. Scott just isn't as good a filmmaker as he thinks he is (anymore). https://t.co/w8CXxxolsq — ℙℍ𝕀𝕃 ℍ𝔸𝕍𝔼ℝℂℝ𝕆𝔽𝕋 (@Phil_Havercroft) November 22, 2021

The Green Knight outperformed domestic box office by nearly double. It's not everyone under the age of 40. It's the movie itself. https://t.co/3f5Byk8pxZ — Susan Noble (@noblecharley) November 23, 2021

Mate, cases were increasing in most countries, which made the cinema feel risky, and there was no way to legally stream it.



I am a millennial, and a history nerd, and I was absolutely your target audience.



See also: The Green Knight succeeding. https://t.co/evXnFWaZZe — Helen Corcoran (@hcor) November 22, 2021

Fantasy and medieval genres are bigger now than ever, maybe the movie just looked boring?

The Green Knight had lots of hype. This had zero. https://t.co/UQA1pN6wId — Jacoby ~Give Me Some Figgy Pudding~ Boyer (@Pirate_Angel_) November 22, 2021

It has nothing to do with:

•being exclusive to theaters when ppl prefer to consume movies in their homes in the post-covid era

•going up against Dune, another epic-length film in the box office

•releasing in the shadow of what reads like another period film, The Green Knight https://t.co/WCcKAmraS6 — Russell Shrauner (@RShrauner) November 22, 2021

Explain to me how The Green Knight was a critical darling and managed to turn a box office profit https://t.co/3hFH9Mzel1 — Erfurt Latrine Disaster Commemorative Gift Shop (@ChakaCannot) November 22, 2021

The Last Duel had a rocky road to release with a lack of advertising and exclusive theatre release launching during the pandemic. It isn’t yet clear how the film will age and Ridley Scott‘s latest comments don’t seem to be helping his quest.