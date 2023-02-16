How big is Bill Murray’s role in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’.

The time for 2023’s first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has arrived, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now hitting theaters around the world.

The film, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors, sees Scott Lang and company take an unplanned trip into the depths of the Quantum Realm, where they find themselves at odds with the fearsome Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also features the talents of Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day star Bill Murray – which may be enough of a draw for fans of his who are out of the loop with all the latest goings on in the MCU, but want to catch one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors debut in the world’s biggest film franchise.

If this describes you, and before you go spending your hard-earned money on a movie ticket just for the sake of one actor, we’re here to fill you in on just how prominent Murray’s presence is, in what we thought was an otherwise middling film.

Bill Murray’s involvement with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

If you’re among a niche of cinemagoers who may only be interested in seeing Bill Murray make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the latest Ant-Man film, we should caution that his presence in the movie is pretty miniscule. Murray’s character Lord Krylar only appears in one scene in the whole film. If you’re interested to find out how it plays out, read on – but be wary of a few minor spoilers in the remainder of this article.

In a scene that is somewhat reminiscent of the Cantina on Tatooine in Star Wars, Hank, Janet and Hope find themselves in a swanky bar as they try to ascertain the whereabouts of Scott and Cassie, as they all became separated upon arriving in the Quantum Realm. Lord Krylar (Murray) arrives on the scene and greets Janet like an old friend.

It is alluded to that Janet and Krylar had something of a history during her time spent trapped in the Quantum Realm, with the pair spending many years fighting off Kang and his forces. However, after Janet was rescued from the teeny tiny universe by Hank, Krylar was eventually forced into submission by Kang and put under the conqueror’s employ. Kang’s forces arrive at the bar to capture Janet, Hope, and Hank, but the trio manage to mount an escape. And that’s all the Bill Murray you get in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.