How did Lee Sun-kyun die?

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, star of Parasite, has been found dead aged 48. Considered one of the leading dramatic South Korean actors, Lee was also known for his roles in 2009’s Paju (for which he picked up some awards buzz), 2012’s Helpless, 2014’s A Hard Day, and a lot of prestige TV work.

But over the past weeks, Lee’s reputation has been in freefall in his home country. In October allegations hit the press that he’d taken illegal drugs, marijuana and ketamine, in a Seoul hostess bar. His defense was that he had taken the drugs, but they’d been supplied to him by the hostess and he’d assumed it was merely a legal sleeping pill.

South Korea has strict narcotics laws and the allegation severely harmed Lee’s career. He was quickly dropped from No Way Out, the TV show he was in the process of filming, and advertisements featuring him were reportedly removed from display. A police investigation was launched, including an astonishing 19-hour interrogation that took place on Dec. 23 2023.

Lee’s cause of death

Image via Barunson E&A

At 10:30 am on 27 Dec. 2023, Lee was found inside his car at a Seoul park, having apparently died of suicide via carbon monoxide poisoning from charcoal briquettes. This is a common method of suicide in South Korea, and Lee was said to have left a note at home explaining his actions.

Lee’s agency HODU&U Entertainment has said they don’t wish people to theorize further than the established facts:

“There is no way to contain the sorrow and despair. We respectfully ask that you refrain from spreading false facts based on speculation… so that [Lee’s] final journey will not be unfair.”

RIP Lee Sun-kyun 1975-2023.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.