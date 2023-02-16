How did Yellowjacket end up as M.O.D.O.K in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the trilogy-ending film for the lovable Scott Lang and his zany cast of characters, with them all joining forces again to attempt to stop Kang the Conqueror from breaking out of the Quantum Realm.

On the side of the multiversal conqueror is a curious cyborg being known only as MODOK, although he’s a very familiar face to Lang and associates. He’s none other than Darren Cross, the former Yellowjacket seen in 2015’s Ant-Man. But how exactly did he go from normal human man to strangely proportioned man?

How Yellowjacket became MODOK in Quantumania

Following Yellowjacket’s do-or-die battle with Lang in the first film, he was shrunk uncontrollably down and sent packing to the Quantum Realm. Discovered in a deformed state by Kang the Conqueror, he was given a new lease on life thanks to some grotesque experimentation.

His oversized head was fitted into a flying throne which made him become the Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing. Or, y’know, MODOK. Kang equipped Cross with the most powerful weaponry in his arsenal, and was given the purpose of finding Janet van Dyne in order for Kang to escape the Quantum Realm.

Presumably for the five years he spent in the Quantum Realm, he essentially became the Darth Vader to Kang’s Palpatine. A senior henchman sent in with the troops to let you know Kang meant business and wasn’t mucking about.

MODOK is presumed dead at the end of Quantumania, following a sacrifice play to stop the conqueror.