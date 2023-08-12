How do Mandalorians eat? Star Wars lore, explained

How do Mandalorians eat when they have helmets on? Star Wars lore, explained

The Mandalorian is a live action space Western TV series that was developed by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus. The first live-action television series in the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian takes place five years after the events of 1983’s Return of the Jedi, and the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The story follows a bounty hunter who is on the run in the outer reaches of the galaxy. This hunter is hired by remnants of the Imperial forces to bring them a baby who is sensitive to the Force.

Instead of surrendering the child to the Imperial forces, the bounty hunter goes on the run in order to protect the baby and reconnect it with its people.

The bounty hunter and baby then journey to the planet Mandalore so that the hunter may seek redemption for the crime of removing his helmet.

Ever since this TV series began, viewers were shown that Mandalorians never take their helmets off. The story goes that it is forbidden for Mandalorians to remove their helmets in front of any living being, or else they stop being a Mandalorian.

You see, they are part of a strict, religious-type group that follows a creed called the Way. The Way requires Mandalorians to keep their helmets on so that nobody sees their faces.

So, how are they supposed to eat?

Do they have a feeding tube that snakes up their suit and attaches to their helmet? Do they subsist on something in the air they breathe? The answers to those theories are no and no.

The real way that Mandalorians eat is laughably simple: they just eat in private, away from any other livings beings. Yes, they remove their helmets and have mouths.

So, you can put those funny fan theories to rest and know that these interplanetary bounty hunters are not as alien as you’d think — at least when it comes to how they eat.