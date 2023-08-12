How does ‘Red, White, & Royal Blue’ end? The movie’s ending, explained

Red, White, & Royal Blue has captivated audiences. Based on Casey McQuiston’s novel of the same name, the film follows Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), son of the President of the United States of America, and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), spare to the British throne, as they navigate the unfamiliar challenges of a forbidden relationship. The movie was trending immediately upon its release, so you might be wondering what all the fuss is about.

What happens in Red, White, & Royal Blue?

Image via Prime Video

Initially, Alex and Henry are rivals. But since the Prince’s elder brother, Prince Philip (Thomas Flynn), is getting married, Alex is expected to attend the nuptials. Unfortunately, a chance run-in with Henry, whom he finds snobbish, results in Alex causing an international incident. His mother, President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman) promptly sends him on a PR campaign to show the world that he and Henry have no hard feelings towards one another.

Since Red, White, & Royal Blue is a romance, you might guess what happens next: Alex and Henry begin a torrid, secret affair. Alex struggles with coming to terms with his sexuality and finding his own path. Henry struggles with his duties and the idea that a Prince isn’t supposed to be gay. Through it all, they manage to stick together — until a journalist leaks out their private emails, revealing their relationship to the world. Alex and Henry are sequestered away for damage control.

How does Red, White, & Royal Blue end?

Image via Prime Video

Thanks to some help (Sarah Shahi in a fun but small role), Alex manages to make his way over to London. He and Henry are summoned for an audience with King James III (Stephen Fry, having a time playing a homophobic traditionalist), Henry’s grandfather, to discuss the matter.

Although James would like to deny Prince Henry and Alex are an item, Henry ends up refusing thanks to cheering crowds outside of the palace. Protestors and well-wishers have joined together to show their support for the young Prince. Henry and Alex kiss and publicly cement their relationship.

Just a while later, Alex and Henry eagerly await the results of Ellen’s re-election campaign. Luckily, thanks to Henry’s campaigning in Texas, Ellen narrowly manages to win. As everyone celebrates, Alex leads Henry to his childhood home — a place that holds special significance to Alex. The movie then ends.

Does Red, White, & Royal Blue have a post-credits scene?

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Yes there is a post-credits scene, but it’s quite short. Although a full hour of the film ended up getting cut from the final edit, a short, deleted scene plays after the credits roll. Right after Alex and Henry have their international incident, Alex asks Henry if he thinks anybody noticed their encounter. Henry promptly gives his disapproval.

It’s not a tease for a potential sequel — although director Matthew Lopez has stated he’s up for one — but it does showcase some of Galitzine and Perez’s amazing chemistry, which is what truly sells the movie.