How long is ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the latest entry into the grand, nearly ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, with it seeing the lovable Pym-Lang family trapped within the cruel Quantum Realm.

The MCU canon has seen films as short as The Incredible Hulk to as long as Avengers: Endgame, so viewers may be curious to know just how long they can expect to be sitting in cinemas watching the latest entry to the long-running franchise.

Image via Marvel Studios

Here’s the runtime for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might have one of the longest titles in the MCU, but its actual runtime is much less gargantuan. The entirety of Quantumania runs for 2 hours and 4 minutes, making it among the shortest of the films in the franchise. Within the Ant-Man trilogy, it is however the longest by roughly eight minutes.

The 2015 film clocked in at 1 hour 57 minutes, the sequel at 1 hour 58 minutes, and the threequel ever-so-slightly longer and with significantly weirder stuff. Similar to several other entries to the universe since Endgame, it’s so very much on the 2 hour mark. Quantumania is the same length as Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain America: The First Avenger.

The extra minutes of Quantumania are very much made up with the extensive credits for the visual effects teams, which dominate the sheer majority of the final 10-15 minutes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas, with We Got This Covered calling it the most fun of the trilogy.