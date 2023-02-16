How long was Ant-Man stuck in the Quantum Realm?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is officially upon us, and early indications promise a dramatic — if poorly-reviewed — return to the Quantum Realm.

The microscopic realm has cropped up in the MCU several times already, but Quantumania looks to present the most expansive glimpse into the strange world yet. Scott Lang, the titular Ant-Man, has visited the realm several times already, as have both Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, the latter of whom spent several decades lost — thought dead — in the tiny dimension.

Between the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame, Scott was on a mission back into the Quantum Realm when the Snap Heard ‘Round the World ended half of all life in the universe. Among the Blip’s casualties were Hope, Janet, and Hank, the only people with the means to bring Scott out of the Quantum Realm. This left the tiny hero trapped, away from the larger world, for quite some time.

Scott spent years in the Quantum Realm, but it’s complicated

Image via Marvel Studios

When Scott finally emerged from the Quantum Realm, only five hours had passed for the quippy hero. For the world he found himself in, however, a full five years had come and gone, as people adapted to life after the Blip. His daughter Cassie, who survived Thanos’ snap, is shown to have aged up from the eager child he remembered into a full-fledged teen.

The loss of five years, seemingly in an instant, clearly weighs on Scott. He didn’t have much time to examine his emotions in Avengers: Endgame, but now that the conflict has settled Scott’s likely pining for the time he lost with Cassie. Trailers for Quantumania indicate that this lost time will serve as a major motivator for Scott, who would trade almost anything to get those years back.

Let’s just hope it’s worth it in the end.