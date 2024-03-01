How long will ‘Dune 2’ be in theaters?

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two will be among the biggest cinematic events of 2024. When it hit theaters on March 1st, it was already sporting stratospheric ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, Letterboxd, and IMDb from early screenings. The hype was real.

Per Deadline, box-office predictions currently point towards a $170 million worldwide opening for the Dune sequel. If confirmed, that is enough to rival the numbers of blockbusters like Barbie and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. The movie cost $190 million to make.

Dune: Part Two finds Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) hiding out in the Arrakis desert with the warrior Chani (Zendaya), his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and Fremen leader Stilgar (Javier Bardem). Plot-wise, it kicks in right where 2021’s Dune left off, and tracks Paul’s predestined evolution into the Lisan al-Gaib, a messianic figure for the people of Arrakis. The cast of Hollywood royalty also includes Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, and more.

How much time will Dune: Part Two spend in theaters?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

There is no information about how long Dune: Part Two will be showing in theaters. According to The Motion Picture Association, the Denis Villeneuve interplanetary epic will have a two-to-three-week run on premium formats like IMAX, so if the viewing experience is a priority for you, make sure to rush to theaters before Herbert and Villeneuve’s Empire of The Known Universe is replaced with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire or Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

If you’re okay with experiencing the film in a simple 2D format, however, you should have at least six weeks to go see it. A successful box office performance might increase this number, considering theater chains tend to show films for as long as they’re profitable, often scheduling showings on a week-to-week basis. Dune: Part Two‘s longevity in theater rooms across the world is ultimately down to each individual cinema house or franchise.

The movie is currently booked at 4,050 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, as well as 71 different international markets. It’s available in every premium format from Screen X and Dolby to IMAX and D-Box, Deadline reports. Take it from me, see it as soon as possible, on the biggest screen possible. You won’t regret it. Read We Got This Covered’s slightly less enthusiastic review of the film here.