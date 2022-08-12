How many ‘Avatar’ movies are there and what are their titles?

To say fans have been eagerly waiting for a sequel to Avatar would be the understatement of the century.

The movie was a box office sensation when it released in 2009, breaking numerous records and beating out Titanic as the highest- grossing film of all time, according to Box Office Mojo — a title it lost in 2019 to Avengers: Endgame, but then won back in 2021 with a re-release in China, according to CNBC.

However, it has been over a decade of waiting for an Avatar sequel and in that wait many people have wondered whether or not we would, as James Cameron promised, actually get one. Thankfully, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally set to premiere in theaters this December, overcoming the significant filming delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film’s close proximity has fans once again itching to visit the far off planet of Pandora, and now any additional sequels appear more attractive than ever before.

But many Avatar sequels will there be, exactly? And better yet, do they have official titles? Here’s what you should know.

T here will be four Avatar sequels, according to James Cameron.

Back in 2010, right after Avatar hit the $1 billion mark, Cameron confirmed that he had several sequels in mind even before finishing the first Avatar. “I’ve had a storyline in mind from the start — there are even scenes in Avatar that I kept in because they lead to the sequel,” he told EW. “It just makes sense to think of it as a two or three film arc, in terms of the business plan.”

Those several sequels originated in Cameron’s mind as a trilogy. However, that has since turned into a five movie arc. That’s right, Avatar will consist of four sequels. Only Avatar: The Way of Water has an official title, but all the sequels have been working with tentative titles since 2019, according to Vulture.

As of now, the working titles are: Avatar: The Way of Water; Avatar: The Seed Bearer; Avatar: The Tulkun Rider; and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

Obviously, Avatar: The Way of Water kept it’s working title, so it’s highly likely the additional films will as well. Until Cameron or 20th Century Studios confirms them, however, those titles remain tentative. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Avatar: The Way of Water will release theatrically on Dec. 16.