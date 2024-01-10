If you’ve ever heard the ever-popular phrases such as “She doesn’t even go here!” or “That is so fetch!” uttered aloud, then chances are you’ve come in contact with a Mean Girls fan. And as massively iconic and unforgettable the original comedy extravaganza truly is, a fresh-faced interpretation is on its way to fashionably steal the spotlight and make its own cultural impression.

Set to officially release in theaters this Friday, Mean Girls (2024) will undoubtedly be the talk of the town amongst pre-teens, young adults, and those of us who grew up with the original narrative in the 2000s. Based on the Broadway musical of the same name, the comedy spectacle is certainly not the first of its kind in regards to this ever-popular lore of teen madness and the obstacles of adolescence.

When we’re not too busy trying to make fetch happen, we have time to properly dive in and explore just how many movies are in this gut-busting collection of comedy films.

So, how many Mean Girls movies are there?

Image via Jojo Whilden / Paramount Pictures

As it currently stands, there are three Mean Girls movies in total. The original feature, of course, released back in 2004 and became a pop culture phenomenon. In 2011, a made-for-TV sequel titled Mean Girls 2 was released, although reviews were certainly less-than-favorable in comparison to the OG comedy.

Luckily, the familiar narrative is once again being interpreted for a brand-new generation of folks who definitely need to meet Regina George and co. The upcoming teen-comedy is set to be the third movie in the Mean Girls film series, and early reviews on Rotten Tomatoes have already awarded the movie with a flattering score.