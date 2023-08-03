‘How many ‘Mission: Impossibles’ does he need?’: The star of the Tom Cruise epic that desperately needs a sequel is getting impatient

Throughout his distinguished career, Tom Cruise has never been renowned for making sequels, with the seven (soon to be eight) Mission: Impossible movies standing out as an anomaly.

Other than Ethan Hunt, Jack Reacher and Pete “Maverick” Mitchell are the only other roles he’s played more than once, but we’re still sitting on our hands waiting for that Edge of Tomorrow follow-up to materialize, with Emily Blunt continuing to keep the embers burning.

It’s been almost a decade since the phenomenal sci-fi epic first released, winning rave reviews for deftly balancing massive-scale action with a time loop twist and solid chemistry between the two leads, but movement on the second chapter has been stuck in neutral ever since it was first announced.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Cruise has churned out three Mission: Impossible flicks since Edge of Tomorrow released – with Dead Reckoning Part Two on the way – leading Blunt to wonder what’s taking him so long to get around to re-teaming with her during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I would love to make it a reality, but I just don’t know when or how. And how many Mission: Impossibles does he need? I’m so ready. I’m not the impediment. I promise.”

At this stage, the chance of Edge of Tomorrow 2 (or Live Die Repeat and Repeat) happening is growing slimmer by the day, and it’s not as if Cruise doesn’t have a jam-packed schedule of his own to contend with. Blunt hasn’t given up hope, though, and by that account neither should we. Not yet, anyway.