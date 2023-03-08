Warning: This article contains spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the epic sequel to the DC superhero film, Shazam!, originally released in 2019. The film managed to escape the DC purge when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the superhero film franchise. But his name didn’t appear during Gunn’s announcement for Chapter 1: Gods and Monster. So it seems like this will be the last we’re going to see Zachary Levi don the lightning suit.

And with every superhero blockbuster that’s ever been released, it’s no secret that this film will receive an end credits scene. If interested, viewers can wait it out during the comments to see the extra content this film has to offer, as well as hints on what’s to come. An example was the first Shazam! movie which featured a scene about a future plot point for the superhero franchise. Another was Billy and Freddy making fun of Aquaman’s powers.

So with this upcoming blockbuster making its way to theaters in a couple of days, here are how many end credits scenes that Shazam! Fury of the Gods received.

How many post-credits scenes does Shazam! Fury of the Gods have?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has Levi reprising his role as the superhero Shazam. The sequel takes place after the first film, where he now faces the Daughters of Atlas (played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler), mystical beings who are after his powers. They will do whatever it takes to steal his abilities, even if it means destroying the Earth to finish their mission. This epic sequel received high praise from those who attended the UK premiere, claiming that it’s a “worthy successor” to the 2019 blockbuster.

Even if this film didn’t have Gunn’s hands all over it, Shazam 2 will receive two end-credits scenes. According to Twitter user @aspiringkrypto, who was one of the attendees of the film’s world premiere, she reported that these end credits scenes are important since it tells the future of this superhero.

#ShazamFuryOfTheGods is BIGGER, BETTER & BOLDER than its predecessor ⚡️



A great mix of heart, action, mythology & horror. It truly has something for everyone.



Be sure to stick around for the TWO post credit scenes! They are very telling for the future of Shazam!#ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/6mFspJYgi2 — Tasmin ✨ (@aspiringkrypto) March 7, 2023

Not much was revealed about the details of the end credits. But it could mean that it could reveal what will happen to Shazam!, especially when a DCU reboot is looming, with the release of The Flash to spark the change in the DCU timeline. So if you’re curious to see what happens to this superpowered child, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is something you don’t want to miss. The film will be blasting its way to theaters on March 17, 2023.