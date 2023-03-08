‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ first reactions suggest it might be a lot better than you’re expecting

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

DC films might not all be that bad, at least from the first reactions Shazam! Fury of the Gods received during the film’s U.K. premiere. Viewers took to social media to proclaim the movie is “a fun sequel” and worth a watch. Could this mean that DC films can finally compete with Marvel, especially considering how low the MCU bar is at the moment?

Lots of high praise can be found on social media, with viewers stating that it’s “a worthy sequel” and that it’s going to win you over. They also praised the cast, especially Zachary Levi and Helen Mirren, for doing a spectacular job in their roles. Overall, the impression of the film seems to be step up from its predecessor’s.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is a super fun and worthy sequel. Not a game changing comic book movie, but it wins you over with its characters and energy. Has some real surprises and a knowing sensibility that suit it well – plus some creative and exciting monster action. #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/J5gXH3lzzx — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) March 7, 2023

#ShazamFuryOfTheGods // #ShazamMovie is a super-powered sequel that packs a punch. A super solid, super fun & super smart blend of hilarity, heart & heroics. Ramps up the action & irreverence to a delightful degree. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu & Rachel Zegler are MVPs. ❤️ the dragon! pic.twitter.com/C4eP4ukAk1 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 7, 2023

#ShazamFuryOfTheGods is a pure fun superhero adventure! The sequel is certainly a worthy successor from the first film that has plenty of action, humor, and emotion. @ZacharyLevi was born to play this role while #HelenMirren is someone you don’t want to mess with! #ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/QQBUocsOT0 — Alexander Navarro (@AlexNavarro616) March 7, 2023

What got viewers even more excited about the film is its post-credits scenes. It was reported that there are two, hinting that there is a future for this DC hero. Will there be room for Shazam in the DCU? I guess viewers will have to watch the film and find out.

#ShazamFuryOfTheGods is BIGGER, BETTER & BOLDER than its predecessor ⚡️



A great mix of heart, action, mythology & horror. It truly has something for everyone.



Be sure to stick around for the TWO post credit scenes! They are very telling for the future of Shazam!#ShazamMovie pic.twitter.com/6mFspJYgi2 — Tasmin ✨ (@aspiringkrypto) March 7, 2023

And obviously, we shouldn’t forget DC’s newest co-chief, James Gunn, who also was at the film’s premiere. He believed that Shazam! 2 was “a complete blast” and that the whole cast and crew did an excellent job. And this is coming from someone who had no involvement in the film since he came into power at Warner Bros.

To the above critics, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is more than just another DC action flick; it’s also a family film with adventure, mythology, comedy, and even some traces of horror. The cast was brilliant and apparently, it’s an overall improvement on Shazam’s 2019 outing. At the moment, Rotten Tomatoes hasn’t released the average critic score for this DC sequel. But based on what was said on social media, it could be a sign that DC has some legs to stand on and actually produce good films.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 17, 2023.