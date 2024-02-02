How many times did Bill Murray relive Groundhog Day in the movie?

When you’ve had a horrific day, one of the worst scenarios that could happen would be the sheer torture of having to relive that same day multiple times, with the day’s events spinning so fast it makes your head spin too. The real-life idea in itself is a nightmare, truly, but alas, we were all able to find a shred of enjoyment out of the situation when it was portrayed for fictional purposes in 1993’s Groundhog Day.

The actual concept of Groundhog Day, of course, relates to the ever-present tradition observed in the U.S. each February where a crowd in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania gathers together to witness whether or not Punxsutawney Phil, a groundhog, will see his shadow. The 1993 film took a more dramatized approach in regards to the events, with famed actor Bill Murray portraying television weatherman Phil Connors, who winds up finding himself stuck in a repetitive time loop.

And with the movie’s thought-provoking premise centering around Connors trapped in the aforementioned time loop, the majority of the film focuses on Connors waking up each day and uncovering the realization of the loop. That being said, film buffs continue to wonder how often Connors found himself stuck in that time frame.

So, how many times did Bill Murray’s character relive Groundhog Day?

Believe it or not, the actual number of times Murray’s Phil Connors relives the same day might actually surprise a fair amount of people. As it stands, according to calculations by one intrepid blogger, Murray’s character relives Groundhog Day a mind-blowing 12,395 times throughout the movie. Of course, that number seems much higher than expected, seeing as the day shown on screen was 38 days, and that Connors “spent 11,931 days learning” in the entire process — which includes his character’s death multiple times.

Granted, those days stuck in the staggering time loop might have felt like a never-ending tortuous journey, but Connors soon makes the most of his time by helping others and teaching himself a variety of useful skills and talents. Multiple theories have been suggested as to why Connors was stuck in the loop, all ranging from a curse placed upon him by an ex-girlfriend, to the universe trying to teach him a lesson about his own selfishness.

Either way, it’s a sure-fire classic we’ve yet to forget.