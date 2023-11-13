The cost of producing movies continues to climb, especially in the world of the MCU, and even more so if you’re THE Marvels.

That’s right, the evergrowing Disney, Marvel Studios franchise continues to expand and the latest addition is the sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels. As you’d expect given the expectations for a movie of this magnitude, it can’t have been cheap to make.

While we’ll never know exactly what is spent on these massive blockbusters we do have some kind of idea just how much money was put into the project. Here’s everything that you need to know.

How much did The Marvels cost to make?

Image via Marvel Studios

According to financial reports from Disney reported by Forbes, The Marvels cost around $275 million to make. Of course, this doesn’t factor in costs for marketing or any of the take that theaters around the globe will receive for showing the movie.

Should the reporting be accurate, this would make The Marvels one of the more expensive MCU projects over the years, falling in line with the cost of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Thor: Love and Thunder. Thankfully, it doesn’t come close to the Goliath budget that the two most recent Avengers films were given, and that makes sense.

A bonus for Disney when producing The Marvels is that filming in the United Kingdom seemingly netted them a subsidy, returning $55 million back into their pockets, but even at a cost of $220 million, The Marvels will need to make a statement at the box office to enter the green.

Right now, it does not look good at all. The chances of The Marvels making the more than roughly $400 million it would need to profit all rely on the sequel doing a u-turn at the box office after a poor opening weekend. It remains to be seen if this will come to fruition.