How Much Money Did Daniel Radcliffe Make From Harry Potter?

As hard as it is to believe, this November marks twenty years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone debuted in theaters. Daniel Radcliffe, the breakout star of what would go on to become the Harry Potter franchise, is now 32 years old and one of the wealthiest actors in the world. He’s kept himself busy in his post-Potter days with plenty of acting projects, including The Woman in Black, Horns, and TBS’s The Miracle Workers. He’s even sung and danced his way across Broadway in the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

When all is said and done, Radcliffe is worth a whopping $110 million. This figure has been influenced by his recent acting roles, but most of it comes directly from the success of the eight Potter films he starred in as a child and teenager. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Radcliffe has hardly touched those earnings, but he acknowledges that they’ve given him freedom in both his personal and professional lives.

How much did Daniel Radcliffe make from the Harry Potter films?

Radcliffe was only 11 when he was invited to audition for the role of Harry, and he was famously in the bathtub when he got the news that he’d won the gig. Alongside fellow newcomers Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, Radcliffe’s paycheck for Sorcerer’s Stone was reportedly $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Following the success of the first film, which grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide, Radcliffe’s paycheck increased substantially with each subsequent film. For Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, he made $3 million, a number that rose to $6 million for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Radcliffe was 15 when he filmed Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and earned a reported $11 million for his work. For Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, his costars Grint and Watson had reportedly earned $4 million each. Radcliffe, on the other hand, earned $14 million. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince nabbed him a sum just south of what the highest-earning actors make per film: $24 million.

The much-anticipated final book of the series was split into two films: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I and Part II. Grint and Watson each earned a combined $30 million for the films, bringing their eight-film totals to $70 million each. Radcliffe earned a combined $50 million for the Deathly Hallows films, bringing his total Harry Potter earnings to an estimated $100 million.

Is Radcliffe the wealthiest Harry Potter cast member?

It turns out that being the face of a record-breaking franchise has its perks. With his net worth of $110 million, Radcliffe is indeed the wealthiest Harry Potter cast member. Surprisingly, his costars Watson and Grint aren’t right behind him. One former cast mate of Radcliffe’s is the second-wealthiest cast member with a net worth of $100 million: Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory in Goblet of Fire and went on to star as Edward Cullen in the Twilight films. Watson is next at $85 million, followed by Helena Bonham-Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) and Sir Kenneth Branagh (Gilderoy Lockhart) with $60 million each. Grint follows them with $50 million.

Radcliffe doesn’t have to work another day in his life if he doesn’t want to, which is a nice reward after all the hard work he put into making the Harry Potter films some of the most successful of all time.