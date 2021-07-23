What Is Emma Watson’s Net Worth?

Earlier in February of this year, social media exploded with claims that famed Harry Potter actress Emma Watson had quit acting for good. According to the Daily Mail, Watson’s agent told the publication that she had “gone dormant and wasn’t taking on any new commitments.”

Fans were worried when she disappeared from her social media, although BuzzFeed later confirmed Watson’s “social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.”

When a celebrity falls from the public’s radar or is no longer active in front of the cameras, people automatically assume the worst. The gossip soon spreads, and before you can blink, you’re reading speculations about how they’ve been blackballed from Hollywood, which can sometimes be the real reason why they’re not working. And for a celebrity, that’s usually a financial death sentence; if you can’t continue to work in Hollywood, you can’t continue living a Hollywood lifestyle.

But that’s not the case with Emma Watson. Even if the Harry Potter star stopped working today, she’d be set for life.

Emma Watson’s net worth

Watson scored her first major acting gig at nine, playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise. By the time Watson had turned 18, she amassed a $20 million fortune from her appearances in the film adaptation, the Daily News reported in 2008. Then for Deathly Hallow Parts 1 and 2, she earned $15 million combined, according to Insider. After taxes and a few adjustments for inflation, that means Emma earned a total of $70 million from the Harry Potter franchise alone, according to estimates by Celebrity Net Worth.

But that’s not all. Since the conclusion of the Harry Potter days in 2011, Emma has starred in several films, including box office hits such as Beauty and the Beast, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Little Women. By 2015, CNBC estimated her net worth at $60 million. Yup, our girl Emma has been working and making considerable money for most of the last decade.

And let’s not forget Watson’s modeling career, which started in 2005 with features in Teen Vogue. Over the years, she has inked a six-figure deal with Burberry and was even chosen as the face of French cosmetics brand Lancome in 2011. Combined, it has been reported that Watson earned an incredible $5 to $10 million per year in endorsements. So, all in all, it seems like the British actress hasn’t done too bad for herself. By 2018, Mental Floss reported she was at $80 million.

As for where Watson’s net worth stands today, Celebrity Net Worth reports Watson is at $85 million, less than a quarter away from reaching nine-figures. Yeah, it’s safe to say that Emma is not hurting for money. And after working for the last ten years, it’s understandable that the 31-year old would want to take a break from social media. It’s certainly well deserved.