How old is Neteyam in ‘Avatar 2?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water.

Now that Avatar: The Way of Water is finally on Disney Plus, fans of the franchise have returned to Pandora to relive some of the film’s finest moments. Though, while watching James Cameron’s three hour sci-fi smorgasbord, it might be difficult to keep track of all the new characters introduced.

Of those new faces, none are more prominent than Jake and Neytiri’s children: Their sons Neteyam and Lo’ak, daughter Tuktirey, and adopted daughter Kiri. Seeing as most of the cat-like children on screen happen to be teenagers, folks have begun to wonder exactly how old they’re supposed to be. Specifically — Neteyam.

How old are the children?

Neteyam is Jake and Neytiri’s oldest child, born right after the events of the first film. Using that logic it’s safe to assume that Neteyam himself is somewhere in the ballpark of 15 years old. That would then make Lo’ak 13-ish, and Tuktirey around 8. Kiri’s situation on the other hand is a little more unique. Being born from Doctor Augustine’s avatar directly after her death, Kiri is 14 years old — so they’re all sort of within the same age range.

Clearly Avatar is headed in a much younger direction. With Jake, Neytriri, and Quaritch getting older, the stories being told in this particular universe are most certainly going to center around their kids. That type of generational storytelling could be exactly what the world needs right now, and frankly, we can’t wait to see what happens next. Until then, catch Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney Plus and enjoy the show.