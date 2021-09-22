Harry Potter is an epic fantasy series brimming with witches, wizards, and plenty of magical creatures. Despite this, a lot of the franchise is based in a reality similar enough to our own, with much of the main cast looking very much like regular Muggles to unassuming eyes.

While the three central friends in the series⏤Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley⏤are characters we love to root for, their story wouldn’t be half as interesting without a variety of antagonists for them to face off against. This of course includes Harry’s primary rival at Hogwarts, Draco Malfoy.

Portrayed by actor Tom Felton for the entire Harry Potter film franchise, Malfoy has grown up with along with fans who first saw him in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. There’s a lot that we already know about Malfoy⏤his dark magic tendencies, his Death Eater father, his intolerable arrogance⏤but one thing you might not know is exactly how tall he is.

How Tall Is Draco Malfoy?

Now an adult as of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Draco Malfoy stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall. Though his height isn’t explicitly stated within the novels themselves, this is the height of Felton, the actor who will forever be synonymous with the role.

When the first film introduced Malfoy as one would expect, he was much shorter given his age, and as he’s grown as a character, the actor has grown as well. According to dimensions.com, when Malfoy first appeared on screen, he was around 4 feet 10 inches tall.

Given that Felton is now fully grown and that his appearances in the Harry Potter franchise are seemingly over, we can safely say that the height of Draco Malfoy will remain at 5’9”.