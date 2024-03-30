Godzilla is a legend, the original Kaiju (though that’s up for debate), and the monster to end all monsters. On the big screen, Godzilla towers larger than life —- but just how tall is the lizard-ly fellow?

Recommended Videos

The fifth film in the MonsterVerse, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire just hit theaters and this time, the two monsters are teaming up to face a threat even bigger than themselves. Well, maybe not literally bigger because Kong and Godzilla are huge. We’ve covered just how big Kong is so it will come as no surprise that Godzilla is similarly very tall. And like Kong, his height has changed throughout the many (38!) Godzilla movies thus far.

How tall is Godzilla?

The short answer is that Godzilla is tremendously tall. The long answer is that Godzilla’s height changes from movie to movie — he was smaller in the original 1954 Godzilla than he is in the MonsterVerse films, for example — but we can get more specific.

Godzilla has always been taller than most skyscrapers, measuring a staggering 164 feet tall in the film directed by Ishiro Honda. He’s fluctuated since then and has been between 200 feet and 300 feet tall in different films. In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Godzilla measured in at his tallest yet at 394 feet tall. They don’t call him the King of Monsters for nothing!

Things may change throughout the many Godzilla films but even in The New Empire, where we see the two monsters form an unlikely alliance, one thing remains: Godzilla is almost unfathomably tall, likely now somewhere north of 400 feet. You can catch Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in theaters now.