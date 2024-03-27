‘Godzilla x Kong’: How tall is King Kong?

At long last, we’re just two days away from monster extravaganza Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire releasing in theaters and attracting a larger-than-life audience. Much like with any fresh-faced thriller, the world is already asking an expansion of questions about the upcoming flick.

Serving as a sequel to 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, devoted fanatics of the MonsterVerse are already highly anticipating the upcoming showdown — although those same fans might be surprised to learn that Godzilla and King Kong actually team up in the monster-action, putting their obvious differences aside to take on a common threat. And with the build-up of the Rebecca Hall vehicle increasing with each passing day, a variety of questions are being asked — including if Godzilla is a girl, and how old exactly the ancient monster is.

That being said, perhaps the most intriguing question being asked ahead of the movie’s release this Friday pertains to King Kong, and exactly how tall the ferocious beast is.

So, how tall is King Kong in Godzilla x Kong?

Photo via Legendary

Much like Godzilla has tremendously changed in size and stature over the years — including the difference in age with each movie — King Kong has also drastically changed in size over the years, considering the unforgettable beast has been featured in a wide range of films throughout the decades. In the past, King Kong has stood as tall as 24-feet, 50-feet and 60-feet tall, while also towering above that height in other films, where he stood at 147-feet tall.

Flash forward to Godzilla x Kong, however, and the current height of King Kong is surely expected to blow the minds of film buffs everywhere. In this jaw-dropping MonsterVerse version of the King of the Beasts, King Kong is set to stand at his tallest height yet at around 337 feet. On the other hand, the MonsterVerse version of Godzilla is set to stand at 394-feet tall, so it’s definitely worth noting that King Kong will be shorter than his beastly companion.

MonsterVerse followers might be shocked to realize how tall both Kong and Godzilla will be in the upcoming collaboration movie, but with how much time the two creatures have had to grow in size over the years, it makes perfect sense as to why their heights are so impressive. So when you head out to witness Godzilla x Kong in theaters this weekend, don’t be surprised that they’re both taller than the Trinity Church.