Considering how massively popular and completely relevant the monumental Godzilla character continues to be even in modern-day society, it hardly comes as a surprise that a variety of questions are consistently linked to the ferocious figure — and that includes his age.

As iconic as the prehistoric character has been in entertainment media since its debut in Ishirō Honda’s 1954 film, recent interest and hype surrounding the fictional figure has ramped up incredibly with the upcoming release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. In the lead up to the fifth movie in the MonsterVerse saga, many film buffs have focused their attention on whether or not the feature has a post-credits scene and if Mothra makes an appearance.

And while those two questions are surely significant in regards to the upcoming monster-action, a handful of other questions have proven to be much more intriguing — including if Godzilla is a girl or not, and how old exactly the fictional monster is.

So, how old is Godzilla?

Image via Toho Studios

While Godzilla surely has plenty of positive traits — including his strength and brutality — one could certainly argue that the most impressive thing about the ancient creature is his age. Believe it or not, Godzilla is estimated to be about 252 million years old — despite looking as incredibly young, agile, and active as he’s looked over the last seven decades since he first debuted on the silver screen.

Even with that staggering age, Godzilla continues to prove to be one of the most deadly and terrifying fictional creatures to ever be introduced in the MonsterVerse. And despite being millions of years old, it’s clear that Godzilla shows no signs of slowing down in regards to total destruction and the desire to be the meanest beast out there.