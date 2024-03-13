Is Mothra in ‘Godzilla X Kong’?

The Godzilla universe offers a pantheon of monsters that have been national treasures for decades. Godzilla, King Kong, and even Ghidorah.

Recommended Videos

But in light of the Godzilla X Kong film, there is one monstress that everyone is dying to see. Mothra. Introduced in her 1961 solo film, the beloved winged creature has a mythology all her own. Mothra is a sentient kaiju who protects her home of Infant Island. At her side are typically two twin fairies known as the Shobijin, who summon her through song. She has occurred throughout the Godzilla franchise, sometimes fighting the giant lizard and other times appearing as an ally.

Her most recent appearance was in Godzilla: King of Monsters, where she assists Godzilla in his fight against King Ghidorah. She ultimately sacrifices herself so that Godzilla can live, but the tail end of the film suggests we haven’t seen the last of her. The insidious company, Monarch, finds an egg that will be able to hatch another larva and, in turn, another Mothra. The queen of monsters was absent in Godzilla vs. Kong, but many are hoping for a triumphant return of the cherished moth.

Will Mothra appear in Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire?

Photo via Toho Studios

In 2014, Legendary Pictures began its own MonsterVerse series with the premiere of Godzilla. The Westernized version took inspiration from the Japanese monster and made him new again. The Titan has been the focus of many of the new films, with King Kong coming in a close second. The two battled it out in Godzilla vs. Kong and will reunite in Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. But what about Mothra? Can we expect our queen to appear? According to a recent toy release, Mothra should be making our kaiju dreams come true.