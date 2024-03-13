Home Movies

Is Mothra in ‘Godzilla X Kong’?

Our favorite queen of monsters could be lending a hand -- or wing -- in the upcoming film.

The Godzilla universe offers a pantheon of monsters that have been national treasures for decades. Godzilla, King Kong, and even Ghidorah.

But in light of the Godzilla X Kong film, there is one monstress that everyone is dying to see. Mothra. Introduced in her 1961 solo film, the beloved winged creature has a mythology all her own. Mothra is a sentient kaiju who protects her home of Infant Island. At her side are typically two twin fairies known as the Shobijin, who summon her through song. She has occurred throughout the Godzilla franchise, sometimes fighting the giant lizard and other times appearing as an ally.

Her most recent appearance was in Godzilla: King of Monsters, where she assists Godzilla in his fight against King Ghidorah. She ultimately sacrifices herself so that Godzilla can live, but the tail end of the film suggests we haven’t seen the last of her. The insidious company, Monarch, finds an egg that will be able to hatch another larva and, in turn, another Mothra. The queen of monsters was absent in Godzilla vs. Kong, but many are hoping for a triumphant return of the cherished moth.

Will Mothra appear in Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire?

In 2014, Legendary Pictures began its own MonsterVerse series with the premiere of Godzilla. The Westernized version took inspiration from the Japanese monster and made him new again. The Titan has been the focus of many of the new films, with King Kong coming in a close second. The two battled it out in Godzilla vs. Kong and will reunite in Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. But what about Mothra? Can we expect our queen to appear? According to a recent toy release, Mothra should be making our kaiju dreams come true.

A collection of Titan keychains showed Mothra merchandise in the mix. This is natural, as the events of the previous film opened up the world to a myriad of kaiju to enter the MonsterVerse. In an effort to explain logistical inconsistencies — and perhaps just interest in involving conspiracy theories — Godzilla vs. Kong explored the concept of Hollow Earth. A widely discussed topic in some circles, this theory is pretty much what it sounds like.

It posits that the earth is hollow and houses a collection of creatures that can emerge on the surface. This also explains how Godzilla can make it around the world so fast. Many have preferred the origin story that the likes of Kong and Mothra come from their respective islands, but Hollow Earth does allow creatives to further the lore.

With a hollow earth, all types of creatures can come forth — including Mothra. Perhaps we can even see her protecting Mothra eggs, like in the original. Viewers can discover Mothra’s role when Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire premieres on March 29, 2024.