Does ‘Godzilla x Kong’ have a post-credit scene?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire marks the return of the team-up fans have been dying to see. Godzilla and King Kong return in the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong with a few new surprises.

Recommended Videos

Godzilla and Kong embark on a tentative truce in the new Adam Wingard film because bigger stakes are at play. First and foremost are the new kaiju threat wreaking havoc in Hollow Earth. Godzilla and Kong must band together to fight antagonists Skar King and Shimo, who are original creatures created for the film. This titanic smackdown is the type of spectacle that gets fans of Marvel into the theater. And we all know what people thirst for at the end of any MCU film.

Is there a post-credit scene in Godzilla x Kong?

Post-credit scenes have become all the rage with the increasing popularity of franchise films. It has the added benefit of hyping up future films down the road and even adding tidbits for superfans. Unlike MCU films, however, the MonsterVerse series doesn’t have a habit of adding content at the end of films. A Hollywood insider stated that Godzilla x Kong would not have a post-credits scene.

‘GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE’ will reportedly have NO post credit scene, just like the first movie.



(Via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/If3weEPE8L — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) March 8, 2024

Not adding a post-credit scene creates further doubt over the future of the franchise. With no credits scenes, there is also no confirmation if Godzilla x Kong will be the last movie in the series.

To be fair, there is only so far that you can stretch the dual action of Godzilla and Kong, no matter how epic these kaiju fights are. Of course, there are always other large sentient animals to further the series. We have barely scratched the surface of Mothra and everyone wants to see King Ghidorah come back. Time will only tell if this is in fact the end.