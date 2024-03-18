Is ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ the last MonsterVerse movie?

Few showdowns have excited audiences quite like Godzilla and King Kong, who first did battle on-screen way back in 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla. Ever since the duo’s more recent crossover in 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, fans have been awaiting new entries into the MonsterVerse, with the full throwdown arriving in 2021′ Godzilla vs. Kong.

Now, we’re set for yet another bout in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on Mar. 28, 2024. Given the smash hit success of this serie, and the all-star casts including Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård and Brian Tyree Henry, viewers are eagerly awaiting news around future installments following The New Empire.

So what do we know about the fate of Godzilla and King Kong, and will they grace our screens beyond The New Empire?

Is ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ the last one?’

As of March 2024, there has been no official confirmation of a follow-up film to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The film’s director Adam Wingard, who also helmed Godzilla vs. Kong, has yet to comment on the future of the franchise, leading fans to suggest that the imminent The New Empire will be the final MonsterVerse entry, or at least the last one to include both Godzilla and King Kong.

The speculation that The New Empire will be the last outing is further fueled by the fact that the franchise has seemingly been setting up an epic final showdown. The New Empire is said to follow Godzilla and Kong as they face a new threat, returning to finish the battle of Godzilla vs. Kong while also discovering their own origins. The plot lends itself to a culmination which could spell the end of the duo’s screen time, especially considering reports from industry insiders.

‘GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE’ will reportedly have NO post credit scene, just like the first movie.



(Via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/If3weEPE8L — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) March 8, 2024

In March, insider Daniel Richtman reported that The New Empire will not have a post-credits scene, meaning there won’t be any teasers or narrative seeds planted for a follow-up installment. While Godzilla vs. Kong also didn’t have a post-credits scene, fans are nonetheless convinced that The New Empire will mark the final chapter in a trilogy that began with 2014’s Godzilla and continued with Godzilla vs. Kong.

Yep its the last movie. There surely can’t be a bigger threat than Skar King and Shimo. — Waaris Sattar (@Waazz__777) March 8, 2024

That means this is the end of The MonsterVerse



right? https://t.co/NcHRumD13h — ✝️Ian Hawke #FIREDAVIDZASLAV #SaveCoyoteVsAcme (@IanMcWhiggin) March 9, 2024

Fans believe that, given the sheer threat of the villains in The New Empire, Godzilla won’t make it to another installment, since Skar King and Shimo are too powerful to be beaten. Other viewers have suggested that the character of Godzilla is “tricky” to licence, so Warner Bros. Discovery is taking his appearances on a film-by-film basis, or that it is King Kong who will meet his demise.

It seems fans will have to await further news as to the fate of Godzilla and King Kong, and look for clues when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire arrives on March 22.