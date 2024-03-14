‘Godzilla X Kong’: Who is Shimo?

In some ways, the Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse had always been building up to a showdown between its two most popular characters. This finally came to fruition in the 2021 film, Godzilla vs. Kong.

Adam Wingard took the helm for this sequel, which pitted the two Titans against each other. What resulted was a smackdown for the ages, made all the better when they had to team up to take down Mechagodzilla. Any sequel would have to feature them again, and so Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire does. They team up to fight a new adversary, Skar King, another large ape who poses a monumental threat. But he isn’t the only one and there are other kaiju in the film that will make this a fight for the ages.

Who is Shimo?

As with any sequel, Godzilla X Kong strives to up the ante. Not only are the former foes, Godzilla and Kong, teaming up, but they have increased skills as well. The new film features Kong outfitted with a gauntlet, perfect for smashing enemies. And it comes in handy for the new villains in the film, which Director Adam Wingard teased to IGN.

“We wanted to come up with an antagonist that would both be a match for Kong and Godzilla, and that’s really hard to do. There’s a lot more to this character and how he’s a threat, and that’s going to be something that’s going to be fun to kind of dole out.”

In addition to Skar King, another adversary will give Kong and Godzilla a run for their money. More similar to Godzilla’s build than Kong’s, a spiny lizard by the name of Shimo will also make an appearance. The name was revealed during a merchandise release for the film but was hinted at even earlier in a 2022 collaboration with Call of Duty. The game featured a cave rendering depicting a fight between the two lizard beasts.

Though Shimo is a quadrupedal creature, it possesses abilities that even the playfield. Shimo’s ultimate power comes from a frostbite blast emitting from its mouth. This power becomes beneficial, particularly when freezing Kong’s battle axe in the film. Shimo also has a dangerous tail used to whip opponents. The reveal of several villains is just one way Godzilla X Kong will raise the stakes from the previous films. Watch the showdown of a lifetime between these icons — including even Mothra — when Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire premieres on Mar. 29, 2024.