‘Godzilla x Kong’: Is Godzilla a girl?

The marvelous MonsterVerse is returning with a new feature three years after the box-office success of Godzilla vs. Kong. Fans should anticipate some big revelations in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but is this also a surprise gender reveal party for the mighty Godzilla?

Marking the 38th film in the Godzilla franchise, the 13th in the King Kong franchise, and the fifth in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will dig deeper into Hollow Earth’s secrets. The world’s most powerful kaiju Godzilla will unite with the King of the Beasts Kong in the upcoming film. However, the vibrant new look of our favorite monster Godzilla is raising some eyebrows.

The Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer and promotional images are brilliantly raising the heat for the upcoming adventure. If you’re obsessed enough with this mysterious world of Titans, you must remember how Godzilla entered hibernation after the explosive showdown in the last film. The monster is now rising from its deep sleep to help Kong defeat the tyrannical leader of Hollow Earth. But, in a new avatar.

Godzilla’s pink atomic aura has people believing it to be a girl

The traditional belief that relates blue with boys and pink with girls has fans genuinely confused about Godzilla’s gender following the trailer reveal. The change in Godzilla’s appearance has taken fans by surprise and may indicate a possible evolutionary step after its hibernation. In The New Empire trailer, the generally blue aura radiating from Godzilla has been replaced with a vivid pink hue as the monster rises from Icecaps.

While the pink Godzilla is doing positive advertising for the franchise, even stimulating merchandise sales, people are nonetheless puzzled about why it has changed in look. If you pay attention to your physics professor, you must know that radioactivity is invisible and colorless. Godzilla’s aura is instead colored by energy emitted beyond the ultraviolet spectrum by its nuclear stores. But does the change have anything to do with its gender?

Is Godzilla a girl?

In the original Japanese films, gender-neutral pronouns like “it” are used to refer to Godzilla and other monsters. This means that the characters were originally conceptualized as ambiguous or non-binary creatures. The 1998 American version of Godzilla, directed by Roland Emmerich also hinted that the beast reproduces asexually, affirming his ambiguous identity.

Despite all, Godzilla is identified as a male creature in the English-dubbed versions of the feature films. On the contrary, the legendary actor who portrayed Godzilla in the original films, Haruo Nakajima stated that he had no idea about Godzilla’s gender.

But to answer the question, Godzilla’s transformation from blue to pink aura in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire does not seem to be linked to its gender. The beast must have evolved as a part of its natural process and gained the glowing pink scales depicting its heightened energy.