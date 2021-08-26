He’s played Cedric Diggory, Edward Cullen, Salvador Dalí, and now he’s set to take on the role of Batman. Is there any part Robert Pattinson can’t play? We’ll find out when The Batman hits theaters in 2022. Until then, we have the dozens of other movies in his filmography to enjoy, including the romantic drama Remember Me, the screen adaptation of Water for Elephants, the biopic Life, and the black-and-white mystery The Lighthouse.

With such an impressive resume that also includes a career as a model and the face of Dior Homme, Pattinson is basically taking over the world. He’s even been deemed the most handsome man in the world according to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi algorithm, which claims that his facial symmetry puts him in the top spot ahead of fellow movie stars Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling.

Pattinson is casually worth $100 million, has dated stars like Kristen Stewart and Suki Waterhouse, has won 11 MTV Movie Awards, and has been made into a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in both London and New York City.

But How Tall is Robert Pattinson?

If Daniel Radcliffe has taught us anything, it’s that looks can be deceiving. The Harry Potter star doesn’t appear to be short on camera, but in real life he stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall. It doesn’t detract from his A-list status but does come as a bit of a surprise when you see him next to someone of average height.

Pattinson, on the other hand, is just as tall as he looks on screen, coming in at 6 feet and 1 inch. Along with his chiseled jawline, penetrating eyes, and lush head of hair, he’s basically walking male perfection.

Was He The Tallest Cast Member In The Twilight films?

Pattinson acted alongside Twilight costar Stewart for four years and dated her from 2009 until 2012, when Stewart had an affair with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Stewart is 5 feet 5 inches tall and has since announced that she is openly queer.

As competition for Pattinson’s Edward in New Moon, Taylor Lautner joined the Twilight universe as Jacob Black, a werewolf who often insisted on going shirtless so he could show off his rippling pectorals. Lautner is 5 feet 9 inches tall — not quite tall enough to intimidate Cullen, but still a worthy opponent visually.

Most other Twilight cast members were also shorter than Pattinson, including Jackson Rathbone (5’10”) as Jasper Cullen, Ashley Greene (5’5”) as Alice Cullen, Elizabeth Reaser (5’3”) as Esme Cullen, and Peter Facinelli (5’11”) as Carlisle Cullen.

Only one fellow actor stands as tall as Pattinson: Kellan Lutz, who played Edward’s aggressive brother Emmett Cullen and is 6 feet 1 inch tall.

Pattinson may think he’s had the last laugh, but former costar Radcliffe is about $10 million ahead of him in terms of overall net worth. Your move, Pattinson. Your move.