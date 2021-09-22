When you think about Shrek, any number of images might come to mind: the classic DreamWorks film series that dominated the early 2000s, the countless memes that have spawned in the 20 years following, even the title ogre and his noble steed escaping the fiery stronghold of a giant purple dragon.

There are many things we know about Shrek, like the fact that most humans fear him and it is therefore a lot more enjoyable for him to live alone in a faraway swamp. We also know that looks can be deceiving and that this guy has more layers than any onion you’ve ever peeled. But one thing that’s never truly revealed over the course of the films, despite Shrek’s noticeable size, is precisely how tall the ogre is.

How Tall Is Shrek?

According to Adam Adamson, who directed the first two movies in the franchise, Shrek’s height sits somewhere between 7 and 8 feet tall. Due to the fact that there is no material outside of the movies that states any details about his physique, we may never have an exact measurement for the fairy tale hero.

One Quora user backed up the claims that Shrek stands around 7 feet tall by comparing him to other characters in the movies. According to his calculations, in her human form, Princess Fiona would be around 5 feet 10 inches, and when she is in her Ogress form⏤around 6 feet 4 inches⏤she is noticeably shorter than Shrek.

Regardless of his exact size, it shouldn’t be a shock that Shrek is larger than the average person, especially the iconic star who voices him. Comedy legend Mike Myers is much shorter than his animated counterpart, coming in at only 5 feet 6 inches.